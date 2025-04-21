What’s Next for the Old Sears at Broward Mall?

If you’ve driven past the corner of West Broward Blvd and South University Drive, you’ve likely seen the abandoned shell of the old Sears at Broward Mall. Once a busy hotspot, the site has sat half-developed since 2019—until now.

Originally set for a major redevelopment, plans stalled due to the pandemic and permitting delays. But in November, a new chapter began when Midtown Group, the developers behind Midtown Miami, purchased the property for $28 million.

They’re now in the early stages of planning a mixed-use space with shops, dining, and entertainment—exactly what the community has been asking for.

Mayor Nick Sortal hopes demolition will begin soon, with formal plans presented by the end of 2025 and a City Council decision expected in 2026.

For now, locals are eager to see life return to one of Plantation’s most visible landmarks.