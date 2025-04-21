What’s Next for the Old Sears at Broward Mall?

Closed Sears store
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’ve driven past the corner of West Broward Blvd and South University Drive, you’ve likely seen the abandoned shell of the old Sears at Broward Mall. Once a busy hotspot, the site has sat half-developed since 2019—until now.

Originally set for a major redevelopment, plans stalled due to the pandemic and permitting delays. But in November, a new chapter began when Midtown Group, the developers behind Midtown Miami, purchased the property for $28 million.

They’re now in the early stages of planning a mixed-use space with shops, dining, and entertainment—exactly what the community has been asking for.

Mayor Nick Sortal hopes demolition will begin soon, with formal plans presented by the end of 2025 and a City Council decision expected in 2026.

For now, locals are eager to see life return to one of Plantation’s most visible landmarks.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

