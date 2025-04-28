Where Floridians Really Rank on Dental Hygiene — And It’s Not Pretty

A new study links poor oral health to an increased risk of hypertension.

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Not exactly something to smile about, Florida. A new report from Risas Dental ranks the Sunshine State as the 5th worst in the U.S. for oral health — and South Florida is part of the problem.

According to the report, 38% of Floridians don’t brush their teeth twice a day, and 62% skip daily flossing. That adds up to half the state having poor dental habits.

Why should you care? Experts say neglecting basic oral hygiene can raise your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and other serious health issues.

For the record, Indiana topped the worst list, but Florida isn’t far behind.

🪥 Brush twice, floss once — your health depends on it.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

