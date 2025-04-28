Where Floridians Really Rank on Dental Hygiene — And It’s Not Pretty

A new study links poor oral health to an increased risk of hypertension.

Not exactly something to smile about, Florida. A new report from Risas Dental ranks the Sunshine State as the 5th worst in the U.S. for oral health — and South Florida is part of the problem.

According to the report, 38% of Floridians don’t brush their teeth twice a day, and 62% skip daily flossing. That adds up to half the state having poor dental habits.

Why should you care? Experts say neglecting basic oral hygiene can raise your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and other serious health issues.

For the record, Indiana topped the worst list, but Florida isn’t far behind.

🪥 Brush twice, floss once — your health depends on it.