While Everyone Else Raises Prices, Joe’s Stone Crab Does the Opposite

In a surprising move that bucks inflation trends, Joe’s Stone Crab, Miami’s oldest and highest-grossing restaurant, is doing what few would dare: lowering prices.

At a time when most menus are getting more expensive, Joe’s is cutting costs across the board—including its award-winning fried half chicken, now just $7.95.

The announcement came from fourth-generation COO Steve Sawitz on Instagram, where he shared a touching message rooted in family values and legacy. “Everyone should be able to come to Joe’s and enjoy a meal, no matter who they are or where they come from,” he said—echoing words passed down from his great-grandfather Joe, who opened the iconic restaurant over a century ago.

With summer around the corner and locals reclaiming their city, Joe’s is doubling down on accessibility over exclusivity.

As Sawitz put it: “While prices everywhere else are going up, Joe’s is bringing ours down.”

For Miami, it’s more than a deal—it’s a statement.