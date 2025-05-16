While Everyone Else Raises Prices, Joe’s Stone Crab Does the Opposite

Stone crab season
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In a surprising move that bucks inflation trends, Joe’s Stone Crab, Miami’s oldest and highest-grossing restaurant, is doing what few would dare: lowering prices.

At a time when most menus are getting more expensive, Joe’s is cutting costs across the board—including its award-winning fried half chicken, now just $7.95.

The announcement came from fourth-generation COO Steve Sawitz on Instagram, where he shared a touching message rooted in family values and legacy. “Everyone should be able to come to Joe’s and enjoy a meal, no matter who they are or where they come from,” he said—echoing words passed down from his great-grandfather Joe, who opened the iconic restaurant over a century ago.

With summer around the corner and locals reclaiming their city, Joe’s is doubling down on accessibility over exclusivity.

As Sawitz put it: “While prices everywhere else are going up, Joe’s is bringing ours down.”

For Miami, it’s more than a deal—it’s a statement.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!