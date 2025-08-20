Wildfires Send Smoke and Haze Across South Florida

South Florida residents may have noticed the smell of smoke in the air early Wednesday—and wildfires in the Everglades are to blame.

The Mile Marker 39 fire had already scorched 1,600 acres by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service, with 0% containment. A second blaze, the Sawgrass Fire, had burned 250 acres and was also not contained.

Smoke Impact

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement for Broward County, warning that visibility could drop to 3 miles or less in areas where smoke is thickest. Northwest winds are pushing smoke toward I-75 and into more populated parts of South Florida, raising concerns for drivers and commuters.

Health Advisory

Officials also advised people sensitive to air pollution to take precautions. The NWS recommends limiting outdoor activity or shortening time spent outside when smoke levels are high.

Both fires remain active as crews continue working to gain control. In the meantime, South Florida residents should expect hazy skies, smoky smells, and reduced visibility on the roads.