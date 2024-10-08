Xfinity to open FREE Hotspots in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton!

While Hurricane Milton isn’t directly hitting us, we’ll still feel its effects in South Florida. Staying connected is crucial, and Comcast has our back!

Starting today, they’re opening 261,000 FREE Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the state for everyone, even non-customers. Just check the WiFi Hotspot Map and enter your zip code to find the nearest one.

Plus, if you’re an ‘By the Gig’ Xfinity Mobile user, overage charges are waived through October 16th.

For updates on service disruptions and restoration efforts, click HERE. Let’s stay safe and connected as we weather this storm together!



