Yes, Progresso Made a BBQ-Scented Deodorant

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Soup brand Progresso just dropped something no one expected — a BBQ-scented deodorant.

The limited-edition “Pitmaster Deodorant” comes inside the brand’s new Pit Kit, which pairs the personal care item with a can of Pitmaster BBQ-Style Grilled Chicken & Fire Roasted Corn Soup for $15 at ProgressoPitKit.com.

According to Progresso, the deodorant captures the “signature smell of the BBQ pit, designed exclusively for your [arm]pits.”

María Carolina Comings, Vice President at General Mills, said the idea came after realizing fans loved the flavor of Progresso’s BBQ-inspired soups — but missed the smoky aroma of grilling.

The scent reportedly includes notes of smoke and charcoal, giving users the bragging rights of grill duty without ever lighting a flame.

