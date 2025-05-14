Yes, Some Dogs Fake Injuries—Here’s Why

Long haired chihuahua trotting on grass (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Dogs are smart—and sometimes a little sneaky. One viral TikTok proves just how far they’ll go to avoid being left behind.

Cass, who runs the popular account @binkythechichi2, filmed her Chihuahua, Binky, pretending to be injured just as she was heading out the door. The video, viewed over 26 million times, shows Binky trembling with one paw lifted and an eye dramatically squinted shut.

But when Cass offers to take him outside to play, he suddenly perks up, spins in excitement, and forgets all about his “injuries.” Busted.

Why do dogs fake it? According to experts, it’s often learned behavior. If they’ve been injured before and received extra love, they may repeat the act for attention.

The key to stopping it? Don’t reward the drama. Stay calm, and let your pup know that playacting doesn’t earn extra cuddles.

(But let’s admit it—Binky deserves an Oscar.)

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!