Yes, Some Dogs Fake Injuries—Here’s Why

Dogs are smart—and sometimes a little sneaky. One viral TikTok proves just how far they’ll go to avoid being left behind.

Cass, who runs the popular account @binkythechichi2, filmed her Chihuahua, Binky, pretending to be injured just as she was heading out the door. The video, viewed over 26 million times, shows Binky trembling with one paw lifted and an eye dramatically squinted shut.

But when Cass offers to take him outside to play, he suddenly perks up, spins in excitement, and forgets all about his “injuries.” Busted.

Why do dogs fake it? According to experts, it’s often learned behavior. If they’ve been injured before and received extra love, they may repeat the act for attention.

The key to stopping it? Don’t reward the drama. Stay calm, and let your pup know that playacting doesn’t earn extra cuddles.

(But let’s admit it—Binky deserves an Oscar.)