You Can Watch the Miami Grand Prix From a Luxury Yacht This Year

MSC Cruises is expanding its operations at Port Canaveral with the MSC Grandiosa.

Because it’s Miami… of course you can watch a race from a yacht.

Fans heading to the Miami Grand Prix this May are getting a seriously upgraded experience thanks to a new partnership with MSC Cruises. Instead of being locked into one view of the track, you’ll now be able to catch multiple angles of the action from a massive luxury yacht.

And this isn’t some small boat either. The MSC Yacht Club structure towers over 50 feet high, stretches more than 1,000 feet long, and is built to give fans a vantage point the track has never had before.

Inside, it’s full Miami mode. Think pools, cabanas, and full-on party energy while Formula 1 cars fly by.

They’re even bringing the city to the yacht, with themed sections inspired by Wynwood, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Brickell.

Fast cars, luxury vibes, and a yacht party… yeah, this is peak Miami.

The race takes over Miami Gardens May 1 through 3.