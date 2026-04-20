You’ve Been Drinking Coffee Wrong This Whole Time According to Dentists

If your morning routine is brush your teeth, grab coffee, go… you might actually be doing one thing right without even realizing it.

Dentists say brushing before drinking coffee is the move. It helps remove overnight plaque and creates a cleaner surface, which can reduce staining. More importantly, coffee is acidic, and drinking it softens your enamel temporarily.

So if you brush right after coffee? You could actually be wearing down your teeth.

Experts recommend waiting about 30 minutes after drinking coffee before brushing to let your enamel recover. If you’re in a rush, rinsing your mouth with water can help wash away some of the acid.

And yeah… coffee isn’t doing your teeth any favors. It can stain and create an environment where cavities thrive.

Best habits? Drink your coffee in one sitting, go easy on sugar, and keep up with brushing and flossing.

Your teeth will thank you… even if your coffee still needs that creamer.