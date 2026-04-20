You’ve Been Drinking Coffee Wrong This Whole Time According to Dentists

Top chronic conditions that qualify for CCM services
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If your morning routine is brush your teeth, grab coffee, go… you might actually be doing one thing right without even realizing it.

Dentists say brushing before drinking coffee is the move. It helps remove overnight plaque and creates a cleaner surface, which can reduce staining. More importantly, coffee is acidic, and drinking it softens your enamel temporarily.

So if you brush right after coffee? You could actually be wearing down your teeth.

Experts recommend waiting about 30 minutes after drinking coffee before brushing to let your enamel recover. If you’re in a rush, rinsing your mouth with water can help wash away some of the acid.

And yeah… coffee isn’t doing your teeth any favors. It can stain and create an environment where cavities thrive.

Best habits? Drink your coffee in one sitting, go easy on sugar, and keep up with brushing and flossing.

Your teeth will thank you… even if your coffee still needs that creamer.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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