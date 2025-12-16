This day in Miami sports history...

1972 Miami Dolphins
President Obama Hosts The 1972 Superbowl Champion Miami Dolphins WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) is presented with a jersey by current team owner Stephen Ross (2nd L) as members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, head coach Don Shula (R), running back Larry Csonka (3rd L) and other members look on during an East Room event August 20, 2013 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Obama hosted the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl champions who didnt get the chance to be honored at the White House back then. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention last night on Monday Night Football, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-15. So here’s a little pick-me-up “this day in Miami sports history” to remind ourselves that we’ve still got something no else has, and that’s a perfect season.

On this day in Miami sports history, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Colts to complete their undefeated regular season. They would go on to win all their postseason games, including the Super Bowl to cap off the NFL’s only perfect season in the league’s history.

0 of 26

Looking for something a little more recent?

On this day, in 1991, the then expansion MLB club, Florida Marlins signed their 1st player, a 16-year-old Dominican pitcher named Clemente Nunez. He never quite lived up to expectations, failing to ever make a big league roster. However, every journey starts somewhere, and the Marlins two World Series titles journeys (1997, 2003) began with the inconsequential signing of Clemente.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!