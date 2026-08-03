Register to win $1K Twice with Hits 97.3 for the school year!

HITS 97.3, the Rhythm of Miami, wants to help you get ready for the new school year with a $2,000 back-to-school shopping spree! The winner will also get to choose a school or charity to receive a $1,000 donation in their name. Download the free HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26–8/26/26. Open to legal residents of FL in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at here or on the Hits 97.3 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person on web/app. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

[ Back to School 2026 Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES ]