A$AP Rocky confirms Rihanna is 'in the studio': 'Yeah, I said it'

As the world waits for a new Rihanna album, her partner, A$AP Rocky, admits that he's partially to blame for keeping her away from music -- but reveals that she is, in fact, working on something.
Appearing on BET's The Jason Lee Show, Rocky acknowledged the fact that over the last few years, Rihanna has been too busy having children with him to make music. The couple have three kids: Sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki.
He also added, "And traveling. She's traveling with me."
"But yo, she in the studio right now," he continued. "Yeah, I said it." Then, addressing Rihanna, he said, "Sorry babe." He added, to Lee, "She cooking, bro. No funny s***. Damn, I'mma get in trouble for this!"
But when Lee suggested that Rihanna team up with Rocky to make a double album "of you both together on every song," Rocky shook his head.
"Nope. I would hate Rocky and Rihanna if they both did that. That's trash!" he said, referring to himself and Rih in the third person. "Nobody want to hear us together, bro! I make subversive weird a** indie rap. Like, I got a cult following, bro."
With or without Rocky, if Rihanna does ever release another album, it'll be the follow up to Anti-, which came out in 2016.
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