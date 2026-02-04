Just keep watching Tate McRae in an NBC Winter Olympics promo

We'd guess Tate McRae is secretly rooting for Team Canada, but in a new promo for the Winter Olympics, she is hyping Team USA.

In the spot, Tate, rocking a red jumpsuit, is skiing in the Italian Alps and tells an owl, "Oh. hi. I'm a bit lost." When the owl says, "Whooo?" she replies, "Tate McRae." When it asks again, she jokes, "Oh, I'm nobody. Nobody's girl, that is" and winks — a nod to her song of the same name.

"I'm trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team U.S.A," she continues, mentioning the skating events and "Lindsay Vonn's epic comeback" following a torn ACL. She adds that she'll then head "back to the states for the big game: Super Bowl 60." Both events will air on NBC.

When the owl remains silent, Tate shrugs, "O.K. I'll just ask someone else then." When the owl calls out once more, "Whooo?" she responds, "Ah, forget it!"

After Tate leaves, another owl asks the first in Italian what Tate wanted. "I don't know," the owl replies in Italian. "I don't speak English."

The Opening Ceremony is slated to begin Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

