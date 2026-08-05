Shawn Mendes celebrates girlfriend Bruna Marquezine in birthday post

Shawn Mendes attends The Earthshot Prize Awards 2025 at the Museum of Tomorrow on November 5, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Earthshot Prize celebrates and supports those who are finding solutions to the world's most pressing environmental issues. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend.

The singer celebrated his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine's birthday with a loving post.

“Feliz aniversário my baby,” he wrote in a message to the Brazilian model/actress. “You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life, and I am so so grateful for you.”

The post featured video of the two visiting Rio de Janeiro’s Casa Amarela Providência, a cultural center for local children.

Shawn concluded the post by writing in Bruna’s native Portuguese, “Eu te amo muito muito muitoo,” which translates to “I love you so, so, so much.”

Shawn and Bruna reportedly began dating in December. Shawn previously dated Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2023.

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