Barry Manilow announces first new studio album in 15 years

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album on June 5.

Could it be magic again for Barry Manilow? The iconic singer-songwriter thinks so.

Manilow, 82, announced that he will be releasing his first new studio album in nearly 15 years, according to a news release published Monday on his website.

“What a Time,” Manilow’s 33rd studio album and first with mostly original compositions since “15 Minutes” in 2011, will be released on June 5, Billboard reported.

Manilow has also released a single from the upcoming album, “Sun Shine,” the music website reported. The song was written by the singer and Gary Barlow.

Manilow wrote or co-wrote all but two of the 13 tracks, Billboard reported. He co-wrote three songs with John Bettis.

His announcement comes three months after Manilow shared that he had lung cancer. He underwent surgery, and on March 3 released a video, declaring that he was “getting stronger” and was “so looking forward to getting back on stage.”

Manilow’s “15 Minutes” marked the 15th time that Manilow had a top-10 album on the Billboard 200 charts.

He has been a force in music for more than a half century, scoring three No. 1 hits and 11 top-10 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Manilow first topped the charts in 1974 with the ballad, “Mandy,” then followed it with “I Write the Songs” in 1975 and “Looks Like We Made It” in 1977.

Manilow has been a fixture on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for 51 years. He first appeared on that list on Nov. 7, 1974, with his ballad “Mandy,” Billboard reported.

Manilow has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards and won in 1978 for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Copacabana (At the Copa).” He is also a two-time Emmy Award winner and was awarded a special Tony Award in 1977.

Manilow was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002.

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