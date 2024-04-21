Chicago police officer shot, killed while on way home from work

Chicago officer killed: An officer with the Chicago Police Department was killed in a shooting overnight while heading home from work, police said. (Chicago Police Department/Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — An officer with the Chicago Police Department was killed in a shooting overnight while heading home from work, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The Chicago Police Department said that officers received a report that a person was down around 3 a.m., WGN-TV reported.

Superintendent Larry Snelling said that the officer was still in uniform at the time of the incident but was wearing something to cover it up since he was off-duty, according to The Associated Press. The officer was shot multiple times. Snelling confirmed that the officer was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Snelling said that the officer had been with the department for about six years and was just a couple of days away from his 31st birthday, WLS-TV reported.

“The officer was the victim of the type of crime that he was working against to keep people safe in this city,” Snelling said, according to the AP. “Another sad day for the Chicago Police Department.”

“He was a just a great officer, great human being, and his family is dealing with a lot right now,” Snelling said, according to WGN-TV.

Officers are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting, the news outlet reported. Investigators are still looking for a suspect and a motive, WLS-TV reported.

The name of the officer has not yet been released.

© 2024 Cox Media Group