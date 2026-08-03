Weekend concert update: Olivia smashes, Harry slips, Benson cancels

Over the weekend, there was an unexpected live appearance by Olivia Rodrigo, a quick recovery by Harry Styles, and a sudden cancellation from Benson Boone.

At Lollapalooza in Chicago Friday night, Olivia continued her track record of joining legendary alternative rock acts onstage when she popped up to duet with Smashing Pumpkins during their set. It was the Chicago band's first appearance at the festival since 1994. Olivia sang "Thirty-Three," a song from the band's biggest album, 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Over the past few years, Olivia has performed onstage with Talking Heads singer David Byrne, The Cure singer Robert Smith, the band Weezer and No Doubt.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles avoided serious injury when he slipped on the wet stage during his Saturday night concert in Mexico City. The "Aperture" star was singing "Are You Listening Yet?," a track from his latest album, while skipping down the stage, when his feet shot out from under him and he went down. He landed on his side, but was unbothered: He propped himself up on his elbow and kept on singing without missing a beat.

Finally, Benson Boone was forced to call off his Sunday night concert in Spokane, Washington. A note on his Instagram Story read, "There has been an enormous amount of wildfires and smoke filling the area, hundreds of people are out of power and unable to make the show." The show has been rescheduled to Sept. 6, and tickets will be honored for the new date. Benson added, "I hope everyone is staying safe in Spokane. I love you guys so much, can't wait to see you in a month."

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