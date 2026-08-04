Ariana Grande Explains Why She’s Taking a Break After Her Tour

FILE PHOTO: Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight about her upcoming break from the spotlight.

During the first of three shows at Chicago’s United Center on Monday night, the pop superstar addressed reports that she plans to step away from public life after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour on Sept. 1.

Grande told fans the decision wasn’t made because of recent criticism or negative headlines, but was something she’d been planning for a long time.

“Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion,” Grande said. “The announcement... was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan a long time ago.”

The singer also reassured fans that she isn’t leaving because she’s unhappy or overwhelmed by the tour.

“This can and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life,” she told the crowd. “Nothing will ever be able to distort my reality more than this love that we share.”

Grande’s comments came a day after her representative announced that she would be stepping back from public appearances following the tour, saying she wanted a “much-deserved break” after years of intense public scrutiny.

The announcement also followed news that Grande had withdrawn from a planned West End production of Sunday in the Park With George.

Despite the upcoming hiatus, Grande recently released her new album, Petal, along with a music video for the title track.

While fans may not see her making many public appearances after September, Grande made it clear she’s simply taking time to recharge—not walking away from her career.

“It was a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place,” she said, adding that setting boundaries and taking a break are both healthy and necessary.