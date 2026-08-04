Bucky Dent Water Park Reopens in Hialeah With Free Admission for a Limited Time!

Looking for one last summer activity before the kids head back to school? Bucky Dent Water Park in Hialeah is officially back open after being closed for seven years, and the timing couldn’t be better.

The newly reopened water park features water slides, splash areas, pools, and lifeguards on duty, making it a fun way to beat the South Florida heat. Even better, admission is free through August 12, giving families a chance to enjoy the park without spending a dime.

I love stories like this because not every family outing has to cost a fortune. Sometimes all you need is a swimsuit, sunscreen, and a place where the kids can burn off some energy before school starts. And if you’re from Hialeah, seeing Bucky Dent Water Park back in action after all these years is pretty cool.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get out of the house before summer officially wraps up, this might be it. Just don’t forget the sunscreen.