Cat Survives 37 Days Trapped Beneath Earthquake Rubble Before Emotional Reunion

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A remarkable survival story is giving people around the world a reason to smile after devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela.

A 4-year-old cat named Félix was rescued after spending an astonishing 37 days trapped beneath the rubble left behind by the powerful 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that rocked the country in late June.

Félix disappeared when an apartment building in the coastal city of Catia La Mar collapsed during the quakes. His owner, Francis García, feared the worst.

In addition to losing his beloved pet, García also lost his father and another cat named Luca in the disaster.

On July 31, firefighters working in the disaster zone made an incredible discovery when they found Félix alive beneath the debris.

The cat was rushed to a temporary veterinary clinic operating out of a former McDonald’s restaurant in the nearby town of Caraballeda. Veterinarians diagnosed Félix with severe dehydration, malnutrition and several injuries, but they were amazed he had survived for so long.

The emergency animal care center has been staffed by volunteer veterinarians who continue treating pets rescued from the earthquake zone.

A video capturing García’s emotional reunion with Félix quickly spread across social media, with many viewers moved to tears as the owner embraced the cat he thought he had lost forever.

“My cat means everything to me,” García said after the reunion.

In the middle of unimaginable loss, Félix’s survival has become a symbol of hope for many families still recovering from one of Venezuela’s deadliest natural disasters.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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