Florida Has 3 of the Top 10 Most Pet Friendly Cities in America… But Miami Isn’t One of Them!

If your dog loves going everywhere with you, you may want to take a trip to Tampa instead of staying in Miami.

WalletHub just ranked the most pet friendly cities in America, and Florida had three cities make the Top 10. Tampa came in at No. 2, Orlando at No. 4, and St. Petersburg at No. 6.

Tampa stood out for its affordable pet care, dog parks, pet friendly rentals, and it tied for the most veterinarians per capita in the country. Orlando also tied for the most veterinarians per capita and the most dog friendly restaurants, while St. Pete ranked No. 12 for pet health and wellness.

Meanwhile, Miami landed at No. 43 overall. Even though it tied for the most veterinarians per capita, it ranked No. 68 for pet budget and No. 47 for outdoor pet friendliness.

Hialeah finished even lower at No. 69 and ranked 96th out of 100 cities for dog friendly restaurants.

One thing that really surprised me? Not a single Broward County city made the list.