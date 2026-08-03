Jade’s Juice Monday, August 8th

If you use Rohto eye drops, check your medicine cabinet. More than 11 million bottles have been recalled over potential sterility issues, meaning the drops could be contaminated. While the issue isn’t expected to be life-threatening, health officials say you shouldn’t use the affected products and should check if your bottle is part of the recall.

Miami has Miami Spice. Broward has Dine Out Lauderdale. And now Hollywood has... nude dining. C.L.A.S.S. Soiree Steakhouse is making headlines with its monthly clothing-optional dinner, where guests enjoy a candlelit surf-and-turf meal behind blackout curtains. The private event is completely legal, and the chef says the goal is simple: serve great food while giving people something to talk about.

A Harry Styles fan is facing criticism after a viral video appeared to show her leaving her toddler in a stroller that rolled toward traffic while she rushed to get a photo with the singer in Mexico. The chaotic moment came just days after Styles himself took a tumble onstage during a rain-soaked concert. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in either incident, but the videos have everyone talking.