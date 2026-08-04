Jade’s Juice Tuesday, August 4th

Talk about a concert surprise. During a show at Boston’s Fenway Park, Zac Brown gifted the crowd with an estimated $40 million worth of Margaritaville at Sea cruises. Every one of the roughly 37,000 fans in attendance scored a free cruise for themselves and a guest. The giveaway was part of Brown’s partnership with Margaritaville, which also sponsors his current tour. Many of those sailings depart from the Port of Miami, so South Florida could soon be welcoming thousands of very happy concertgoers.

Looking for one last summer outing before the school year begins? The Bucky Dent Water Park has officially reopened after being closed for the past seven years. To celebrate, the park is offering free admission through Aug. 13, the first day of school. The park will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Thursday, Aug. 6, and every weekend going forward before returning to regular admission prices once school is back in session.

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Colombia took an unexpected turn when one moviegoer allegedly filled the theater with such unbearable flatulence that people started walking out. According to reports, the smell became so overwhelming that nearly the entire audience—including someone dressed as Spider-Man—left before the movie ended. No official evacuation was ordered, but apparently the odor was enough to clear the theater on its own.