Jade’s Juice - Wednesday, August 5th

If you’re working out on an empty stomach, a little whiff of dark chocolate could give you a boost. A new study found that people who sniffed dark chocolate between sets performed more reps and had stronger workouts than those who didn’t. The best part? You get the motivation without eating a single calorie.

Don’t Toss That Food Just Yet

With grocery prices still high, experts say you may be throwing away perfectly good food. “Best by” and “Enjoy by” dates are generally about quality—not safety. Pantry staples like cereal, crackers, cookies and canned goods can often last well beyond the printed date if they’re stored properly.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is recovering after experiencing a mental health crisis during a livestream. Concerned viewers contacted authorities, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to his Westchester home, confirming he was alone and that his children were not present. He was safely transported to a hospital, where he’s receiving care. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available by calling or texting 988.

Festival crowds are getting creative... maybe a little too creative. At Lollapalooza, concertgoers were reportedly passing around a cardboard box lined with a plastic bag so people wouldn’t have to lose their spot while using the bathroom. Needless to say, the internet had plenty to say about the unusual “solution.”

Forget the Sunday Scaries. Many people say August brings its own wave of anxiety as summer winds down and reality sets back in. Between back-to-school season, busier schedules, earlier sunsets and heavier traffic, experts say the “August Scaries” are becoming a very real end-of-summer phenomenon.