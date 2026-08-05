The World’s Largest Nude Cruise Is Sailing From Miami Again in 2027!

I guess South Florida really does love clothing optional experiences. Between nude dining events and now the world’s largest nude cruise returning in 2027, it’s safe to say there are plenty of people who don’t mind leaving their clothes behind.

The Big Nude Boat, organized by Bare Necessities, will depart from the Port of Miami on February 15, 2027, aboard the Norwegian Jewel. The 11 day Caribbean cruise is designed for adults who embrace the nudist lifestyle and want to vacation in a body positive, judgment free environment. Fares start at around $2,000 per person, with larger suites costing significantly more.

If you’re picturing complete chaos, think again. The cruise has strict rules. Guests must be fully dressed while the ship is in port, photography without consent is prohibited, and anyone who violates the rules can be removed from the cruise at the next port.

Whether you’d book a cabin or not, one thing is for sure: only in South Florida does a story like this barely make us blink.

So tell me… would you ever go on a clothing optional cruise, or is this a hard pass? Let us know in the comments below!