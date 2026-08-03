Yes, People Are Paying to Eat Naked at This South Florida Restaurant

If dinner and a show isn’t enough, how about dinner with no dress code?

A Hollywood steakhouse is turning heads with a new monthly Nude Dining Experience, where guests enjoy a five-course meal completely in the buff.

C.L.A.S.S. Soiree Steakhouse launched the private event in July, and it’s already generating plenty of buzz online. The dinners are held behind blackout curtains, with only ticketed guests allowed inside. While diners can choose to wear the provided silk bathrobes, many opt to dine without clothing.

Chef and owner Maurad Ali says the goal isn’t shock value, it’s creating a unique, judgment-free dining experience centered around great food.

“You’d think the main attraction is the nakedness, but for us it’s the food,” Ali said. “We want people to feel fancy and have themselves an upscale meal.”

The next dinner, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, will feature a five-course menu including filet mignon, Florida lobster tail, truffle mac and cheese, French-style mashed potatoes and beignets for dessert. Vegan options are also available.

Tickets cost $150 for women, $250 for men and $300 for couples. Ali says the pricing is intended to help maintain a balanced guest list and stresses that the event is not meant to be a dating experience.

To help guests feel comfortable, the restaurant provides bathrobes, lap towels and sanitized leather seat cushions. Staff members remain fully clothed, and the restaurant’s windows are covered with blackout curtains to ensure privacy.

The concept has sparked plenty of debate online, with some calling it a fun and unique experience while others question everything from the idea itself to the sanitation. According to the City of Hollywood, however, the private event is perfectly legal as long as it isn’t visible to the public.

Ali says getting people talking was part of the plan, and it seems to be working. The first event sold well, and the second is already nearly full.

Whether you’d book a seat or not, this might be one of South Florida’s most talked-about dining experiences this summer.